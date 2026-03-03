Development push gains momentum in Alur constituency

Alur (Kurnool district): The TDP on Monday launched a series of development programmes in Alur Assembly constituency under the leadership of party in-charge Vaikuntam Jyothi.

Kurnool MP Bastipati Nagaraju, party district president Gudise Krishnamma, party State organising secretary Vaikuntam Prasad, and others performed bhoomi puja for the construction of a community hall near Bellagundu Anjaneya Swamy Temple, at a cost of Rs 70 lakh, to be taken up with MPLADS funds.

Also, a CC road at Pedda Hothur village was inaugurated, while a tin-roof dining hall shed for BC Boys’ Hostel at Chinna Hothur was opened.

BC Welfare Deputy Director Prasoonna Kumari, along with department staff, felicitated the MP and V Jyothi in recognition of their efforts towards welfare and infrastructure development in the constituency.

Addressing the media, TDP leaders stated that the coalition government, after coming to power, focussed on the overall development of Alur constituency, which remained backward for years. They claimed that within four months of assuming responsibility, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sanctioned Rs 120 crore funds for Alur.

Reminding the assurance given by the CM on completing Vedavathi Project within three years, they said Minister Nara Lokesh is closely monitoring its progress.

With local body elections approaching, party leaders appealed to cadres to work in unison to ensure the victory of TDP-backed candidates across all villages in the constituency.