Development through focus on priority sectors: JC

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu stressed the need for holistic development by focusing on priority sectors and encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs, aligning with the State government’s vision. He made these remarks while presiding over the District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting held at the Collectorate on Friday. The meeting also marked the launch of the Annual Credit Plan for 2025–26 and the first quarterly review of the current financial year.

Reviewing last year’s achievements, the Joint Collector stated that notable progress was recorded across banking and development schemes. “In the agricultural sector, the district achieved 120% of the set target, while in other priority sectors, 113% of the goal was met,” he said, noting that East Godavari had outperformed the previous financial year.

Special attention was given to financial support for Self-Help Groups (SHGs). For FY 2025–26, the district has set a target of disbursing Rs 820 crore in loans to 1,36,618 farmers. Additionally, loans amounting to Rs 863 crore under the MUDRA scheme and Rs 269 crore for the animal husbandry sector have been planned.

Officials noted that surveys are being conducted to identify viable livelihood sectors for women SHGs under a real-time framework, enabling banks to extend financial assistance accordingly.

The Joint Collector also stressed the importance of loan disbursement for grounding PM Surya Ghar solar units. He urged bankers to take the initiative, noting that beneficiaries from socially disadvantaged groups can avail subsidies under the scheme. “This is one of the top-priority programmes of the Central Government,” he added.

Deputy Regional Head of Union Bank A Manoj, NABARD DDM Chakradhar Ravuri, LDM DV Prasad, along with other district officials and bankers, were present at the meeting.