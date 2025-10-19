Developmental works begin at Payakaraopeta

Anakapalli: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s goal is to develop Andhra Pradesh on various fronts and implement welfare schemes to all sections.

After laying foundation stones for a host of development works carried out at Payakaraopeta constituency here on Saturday, the Home Minister said that even roads were not laid in villages during the YSRCP’s tenure. However, she said, the NDA government is according equal priority to development and welfare. She assured that Anna Canteen will be opened soon in Payakaraopeta town.

Later, the minister visited H Raju’s residence, who died in a train accident recently and interacted with his family members. A Rythu Seva Kendra with funds to the tune of Rs 21.80 lakh through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and a Grama Sachivalayam building at a cost of Rs 25 lakh were inaugurated in Guntapalli village. Foundation stones were laid for a host of development works, including Rajagopalapuram to Kandipudi road at a cost of Rs 60 lakh, Payakaraopeta to Pentakota road to the tune of Rs 1 crore, NH-16 to Guntapalli road at a cost of Rs 85 lakh, Lingapuram to Neeligunta road and the Endapalli to Vemulapudi via Annavaram road with the support of NABARD.