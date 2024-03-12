Devineni Avinash all Praise for YS Jagan

Chief Minister, Jaganmohan Reddy, has been praised for his courage and commitment to fulfilling promises made in the party's election manifesto, according to Avinash, the in-charge of the Vijayawada east constituency. Avinash stated that over 95 percent of the promises have been implemented since the government came to power.



In a recent door-to-door campaign in the Ranigarithota, Tarakarama Nagar, and Karakatta areas of the 18th division within the constituency, Avinash and other YCP members informed residents about the various welfare and development programs initiated by the Jagananna government. They also distributed manifesto leaflets printed under the name Me Avinash, affirming their dedication to fulfilling these promises. The YCP leader highlighted that 35 crores of rupees have been utilized in the division for development programs and welfare schemes, benefiting all deserving individuals.





Expressing confidence in the upcoming elections, Avinash declared that they are prepared for victory with the support of Jagan's leadership. However, he criticized opposition parties for their delay in announcing candidates, suggesting they are in a weak position. The door-to-door campaign was attended by various YCP leaders, activists, and local officials including 18th Division Corporator Venkata Satyanarayana and Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga.