Devotee-cum-donor transforms temple & its ambience

Vijayawada: The Ramalingeswara temple in Yanamalakuduru, Vijayawada, situated on a hillock, is no longer a standalone pilgrim centre that attracts thousands of devotees during the Prabha Mahotsvam held as part of Sivaratri celebrations. Thanks to the steely resolve of an ardent devotee, Sanga Narasimha Rao, who is also a donor to the temple’s enhancements, the shrine today has a multi-level parking complex that can accommodate 600 cars, 15,000 two-wheelers and capacious halls on the top floor for spiritual gatherings. It was built at a cost of Rs 50 crore. The temple now also has an an Annadanam complex, built at a cost of Rs 12 crore, in which 2,500 devotees can be served food at a time. Besides, 50 cottages are being built with expert guidance from engineers drawn from Mumbai, Madras and Kharagpur IITs.

With the foregoing enhanced facilities and improved amenities, pilgrims can now afford to stay there comfortably and visit other prominent temples across Krishna district, particularly the Sri Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, Subrahmanyeswara Swamy temple at Mopidevi, and Pandurangaswamy temple in Chilakalapudi near Machilipatnam.

Narasimha Rao, the moving spirit behind these new facilities and improved amenities, when contacted by The Hans India, shared that the multi-level parking complex would meet the parking demands for the next five to six decades. He expressed his strong resolve to further enhance facilities for pilgrims, considering the increasing number of devotees visiting the temple.

About infrastructure development around the temple, which bustles with activity during Maha Sivaratri celebrations, Narasimha Rao said developing temple infrastructure would be easy “if individuals are given a free hand”. In the context, he pointed to the multi-level parking complex. The top floor of the complex, with its expansive 50,000 square yards of carpet area, which can be utilised for spiritual gatherings, with space for accommodating thousands of people coming for pravachanams.

Narasimha Rao said that 50 cottages are being constructed near the temple to provide accommodation, which will greatly benefit thousands of devotees who visit Vijayawada daily. By staying in these cottages, visitors can conveniently explore all the important temples in the combined Krishna district.

Regarding the widening of the narrow ghat road at certain points, Narasimha Rao highlighted that it was a specially designed project where engineers ingeniously used girders with remarkable engineering expertise.

Narasimha Rao pitched for prioritising infrastructure improvement and proper upkeep of temples across the state.