Devotee rush at Tirumala Continues to Surge, to take 20 hours for sarvadarshans

The influx of devotees at Tirumala continues unabated, with queues stretching for hours for a glimpse of Swami. It now takes a staggering 20 hours for devotees to complete their visit to Srivari.

The demand for free Sarva Darshan remains high, as devotees wait in long queues outside all 12 compartments. The wait time for SAC darshan is reported to be 6 hours, while those opting for a special darshan at Rs.300 have to wait for 4 hours.

Yesterday alone, a whopping 70,668 people visited the temple, with 38,036 devotees offering hair. The Srivari Hundi has raked in an impressive Rs 3.64 crores.