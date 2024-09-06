Devotee Rush Continues at Tirumala, to take 8 hours for Sarvadarshans

The influx of devotees at the sacred shrine of Tirupati increased as thousands continue to flock to the temple. According to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), there are currently eight compartments filled with devotees awaiting their turn for a darshan.

For those looking to experience the divine blessings, the wait for a Sarvadarshans has stretched to approximately eight hours, while devotees opting for the Rs. 300 special visit can expect a reduced wait time of around three hours.

The temple witnessed a remarkable turnout yesterday, with a total of 61,142 devotees visiting Lord Venkateswara. Among them, 21,525 devotees participated in the offering of hair. The collections from the hundi amounted to an impressive ₹3.20 crores.

As the rush continues, temple authorities are advising devotees to plan their visits accordingly to ensure a smooth and fulfilling experience.