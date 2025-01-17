Devotee Rush prevails at Tirumala; TTD Announces Sarvadarshans from Jan 21

A large crowd of devotees has gathered at the Srivari Temple for the ongoing Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials have made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for the devotees queuing for darshan.

However, the quota for Sarvadarshan tokens issued by TTD has been fully allocated for the event, which is taking place on the 19th of this month. The TTD has announced that new Sarvadarshan tokens will be made available from the 21st of the month.

As access to the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan is limited to devotees holding tickets and tokens, TTD officials have urged pilgrims to plan their visits accordingly. In the past week alone, an impressive total of 475,000 devotees have participated in the Vaikuntha Dwara darshan.