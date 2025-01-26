  • Menu
Devotee rush steady at Tirumala while it increases at Srisailam

Devotee rush steady at Tirumala while it increases at Srisailam
The flow of devotees in Tirumala remains steady, with the queue complex's five compartments currently empty.

The flow of devotees in Tirumala remains steady, with the queue complex's five compartments currently empty. Devotees holding time slot tickets are experiencing timely darshan, while those without tickets are currently waiting around 8 hours. In contrast, devotees with special entry darshan tickets are enjoying a much shorter wait of approximately 3 hours.

On the other hand, the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Ammavarla shrine in Srisailam attracted throngs of devotees on Sunday. Early morning rituals included holy dips in the Patal Ganga, followed by long queues forming for Mallanna darshan. In light of the increasing number of visitors, temple authorities have suspended Arjitha Abhishekam and Kumkumkarchana rituals on Sundays and Mondays. The waiting period to have darshan of Sri Swamy Ammavar is currently about 4 hours, with the temple premises resounding with the chanting of Shiva Nama by devoted attendees.

