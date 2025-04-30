Devotees donate over Rs 3.61 cr to Srisailam temple

Srisailam: The authorities of Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam have completed the counting of offerings made in the temple hundis over a 28-day period, from April 1 to April 28, 2025.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the temple officials reported that devotees contributed a total of Rs. 3,61,42,016 in Indian currency during the period. In addition to cash offerings, the hundis also contained gold ornaments weighing 105.400 grams and silver articles totalling 4.860 kilograms, according to the authorities.

Foreign currency was also found among the offerings. The temple received: 644 US Dollars, 670 British Pounds, 115 UAE Dirhams, 54 Singapore Dollars, 50 Saudi Riyals, 25 Canadian Dollars, 40 South African Rands, 5 Ghanaian Cedes, 1 Kuwaiti Dinar, 2,000 Central African Francs, 100 Omani Baisa.

Temple Executive Officer M. Srinivasa Rao personally oversaw the counting process, which was conducted under tight security and continuous CCTV surveillance.