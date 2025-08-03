Live
Devotees’ drama presentation enthralls all at Prasanthi Nilayam
Praanthi Nilayam: As part of their sacred pilgrimage to the divine abode of Prasanthi Nilayam, devotees from Zone 6 (Europe & United Kingdom) of the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council offered a devotional cultural programme at the Sai Kulwant Hall on Saturday evening.
The session commenced with auspicious Vedic chanting, setting a serene and spiritual atmosphere. This was followed by an inspiring address by Shitu Chudasama, Zonal President of Zone 6, who shared profound reflections on Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s teachings and the collective spiritual journey of the devotees from the region.
A key highlight of the evening was a heartwarming drama presentation by the Bal Vikas children.
The play beautifully portrayed the core human values and the transformative power of Sai Education, leaving the audience deeply moved and inspired.
The evening concluded with soulful Bhajans and Mangala Arati, offering a fitting culmination to the day’s sacred proceedings.