Devotees escape major accident near Srisailam temple

A potentially disastrous accident was narrowly avoided near the renowned Shaiva temple of Srisailam when an electric vehicle, carrying a group of devotees, lost control on the treacherous Nallamala Ghat road. The incident occurred while the devotees were en route from Jangareddygudem to visit the revered Srisailam Mallanna temple.

The vehicle, struggling for control, struck multiple trees and rocks before finally coming to a halt. Fortunately, all the occupants of the car managed to escape serious injury, although several passengers did sustain minor injuries in the incident.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with a 108 ambulance transporting the injured devotees to Sunni Penta Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.