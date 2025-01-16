Devotees flock for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan in large numbers

The holy atmosphere of the Sankranti festival is drawing thousands of devotees to the Tirumala temple, where the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan is in full swing at the Srivari Temple. Devotees are eagerly standing in queue to catch a glimpse of the Lord, while TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) officials have implemented extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for the visitors.

The Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan will continue to be available for devotees until the 19th of this month, providing a unique opportunity to witness the divine. On Thursday, officials announced that they are issuing darshan tokens for the 18th, accommodating the growing number of attendees.

In a remarkable turnout, over 408,000 devotees have already participated in the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan over the past six days, highlighting the festival's significance and the spiritual fervor of the crowd. Enthusiastic patrons are expected to continue visiting throughout the festival period, as arrangements remain in place to manage the large influx of people.

As the festivities continue, both the temple management and the devotees are experiencing the joy and blessings that come with this sacred occasion.