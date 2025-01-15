Live
Devotees flock to Tirumala for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, TTD releases tokens
The sacred atmosphere of the Sankranti festival has drawn thousands of devotees to the Tirumala Srivari Temple, where the much-anticipated Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan is currently underway. Organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), officials have ensured smooth arrangements for devotees to partake in this auspicious occasion without facing any inconveniences.
The Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, which commenced early Friday morning, will continue until January 19. On Wednesday, the TTD officials issued darshan tokens for January 17, keeping the flow of devotees manageable. Over the past five days alone, approximately 337,000 devotees have been able to witness the sacred darshan at Vaikuntha Dwara.
This year’s Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan celebrations kicked off during the early hours of Friday morning following the traditional Dhanurmasa Kainkaryas, conducted by priests at 12:05 am on Thursday. VIPs were granted exclusive access to the Vaikuntha Dwara from 3:50am to 8:15am, after which general devotees were allowed entry. Darshan slots were made available till midnight, however, the turnout remained moderate in light of the Ekadashi festivities.
A highlight of the day included the Golden Chariot Festival, where the deity Malayappa Swamy, accompanied by Sridevi and Bhudevi, paraded through the narrow streets, providing blessings to the assembled devotees. Despite the excitement, logistical challenges arose with the installation of gates around the temple perimeter, resulting in difficulties for children and the elderly as they navigated the crowds.
Looking ahead, devotees can look forward to the auspicious Chakrasnanam ceremony scheduled for Saturday in the Pushkarini, as the Dwadashi celebrations continue to unfold in the holy city.