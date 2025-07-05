  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Devotees gather at Barashahid Dargah in Nellore ahead of Rottela festival

Devotees gather at Barashahid Dargah in Nellore ahead of Rottela festival
x
Highlights

The Barashahid Dargah has witnessed an influx of devotees as preparations commence for the annual Rottala festival. Thousands of worshippers have...

The Barashahid Dargah has witnessed an influx of devotees as preparations commence for the annual Rottala festival. Thousands of worshippers have already arrived, a day ahead of the five-day celebration starting on Sunday.

This significant event is held annually to promote religious harmony and honour the sacrifices made by the Barashahids. Alongside the Dargah, visitors have also begun to flock to the nearby Swarnala Cheruvu, adding to the vibrant atmosphere in the region as the festival approaches.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick