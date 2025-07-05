Live
Devotees gather at Barashahid Dargah in Nellore ahead of Rottela festival
Highlights
The Barashahid Dargah has witnessed an influx of devotees as preparations commence for the annual Rottala festival. Thousands of worshippers have...
The Barashahid Dargah has witnessed an influx of devotees as preparations commence for the annual Rottala festival. Thousands of worshippers have already arrived, a day ahead of the five-day celebration starting on Sunday.
This significant event is held annually to promote religious harmony and honour the sacrifices made by the Barashahids. Alongside the Dargah, visitors have also begun to flock to the nearby Swarnala Cheruvu, adding to the vibrant atmosphere in the region as the festival approaches.
