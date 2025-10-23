Devotees perform Giripradakshina at Stothradri Hill

Kadiri: Onthe auspicious occasion of Swati Nakshatram, the birth star of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, devotees performed Giripradakshina at the sacred Stothradri Hill (Kadiri Hill) near Kummaravandlapalli, braving heavy rains and chanting Harinama Sankirtanas and devotional hymns.

According to Khadri Purana, after Lord Vishnu manifested as Narasimha Swamy to destroy the demon Hiranyakashyapu and protect his devotee Prahlada, the Lord assumed a peaceful form as Kataama Rayudu known today as Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy of Kadiri. The temple thus holds a unique distinction as the only shrine where the Lord appears along with his devotee Prahlada.

The Giripradakshina began from the Sri Mat Khadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, with hundreds of devotees participating in the spiritual procession. Sri Mathangi Peethadhipathi Swamiji offered special Harathi to the Lord on Kadiri Hill and delivered a spiritual discourse on the greatness of Khadri, while initiating devotees into the mantra “Jaya Jaya Lakshmi Narasimha Vajrasthambhaja Narasimha.” Local residents of Kadiri town and Kummaravandlapalli, including Madhusudan Reddy, Nagarjuna Reddy, Gopinath Reddy, Amarnath Reddy, and Manikantha Naik, arranged refreshments, while temple authorities distributed prasadam.