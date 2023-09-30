Devotees rush increases at Tirumala today, TTD relaxes restriction on two-wheelers on ghat road

The number of devotees visiting Tirumala has increased, with all compartments being full and devotees waiting in queues outside. It takes approximately 20 hours to visit Srivari Sarvadarshans. Yesterday, a total of 66,233 people visited Srivari. The income from Srivari Hundi on Friday was Rs. 4.71 crore.



On Friday night, the Full Moon Garudaseva was celebrated in Tirumala. Srimalayappa Swami, adorned with Sarvalankara, rode on Garuda and proceeded through the temple streets. Due to the rain, Swami appeared to the devotees in Madavedhus under Ghatatopam. Ankurarpana is scheduled for October 14, and Navratri Brahmotsavam will be held from October 15 to 23.

On the other hand, the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) has relaxed the restrictions on two-wheeler traffic on Tirumala Ghat roads. After a thorough inspection lasting a week, TTD forest department officials, along with state forest department officials, captured six leopards in the area and confirmed that there is no threat. As a result, two-wheelers will now be allowed on the ghat roads until 10 pm. Previously, two-wheeler traffic was prohibited from 6 pm to 6 am due to the movement of leopard on the Alipiri footpath, ensuring the safety of devotees.