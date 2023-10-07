Devotees rush reduced at Tirumala today, to take three hours for Sarvadarshans

The crowd of devotees on Saturday in Tirumala has reduced despite being the the third Saturday of the Peratasi month. Normally, there would be a larger number of devotees, but it seems that their presence is significantly less. Despite this, direct devotees are still allowed for darshan, and the entire process takes only three hours.



On Friday, the number of devotees who visited Lord Shiva in Tirumala was 72,104. Out of these, 25,044 people have offered their hair. The income generated from the Srivari Hundi was recorded at 3.80 crores.

In other news, the TTD Governing Body is scheduled to meet on the 9th of this month. The meeting will be chaired by TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and it is expected that various important issues, including the upcoming Navaratri Brahmotsavam, will be discussed. Ankurarpan, the initiation ceremony for the Brahmotsavam, will take place on the 14th, followed by the Brahmotsavam festivities from the 15th to the 23rd.

The arrangements for the Navaratri Brahmotsavams are completed. The officials are gearing up for the smooth conduction of the event.