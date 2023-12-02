Devotees rush reduces in Tirumala, to take 8 hours for Sarvadarshans

The crowd of devotees in Tirumala is currently lower than usual with only 5 compartments in the Q Complex were filled.



The temple management is ensuring that devotees with time slot tickets are able to have darshan on time. For those who do not have darshan tickets are able to have darshan within 8 hours of waiting.

However, devotees with special entrance darshan tickets are getting darshan right away, with a wait time of only 3 hours.

On Friday, a total of 56,950 people visited Tirumala and 20,463 devotees offered hair. The total amount presented in the hundi as gifts to Swami was Rs. 3.75 crores.

Dharma Reddy, the Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), announced that devotees will be provided with Vaikuntha Dwara darshan at the Srivari temple from December 23 to January 1. This announcement was made during the Dial Your EO program, which took place at the Tirumala Annamayya Building on Friday.

Reddy also stated that a total of 4,23,500 tokens will be distributed from December 22 across 10 centers in Tirupati and Tirumala, which include Indira Maidan, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Srinivasam Complex, Vishnu Nivasam Complex, Bhudevi Complex, Sri Govindarajaswamy Second Satram, Ramanaidu High School in Bhairagipatteda, MR Pally, ZP High Schools in Jeevakona, and the Kaustubham rest house for locals in Tirumala.

It has been emphasised that only those who possess tokens will be permitted to visit Srivari temple for darshan.