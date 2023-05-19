Live
Devotees rush to Tirumala spikes,to take 36 hours for darshan
Highlights
The devotees rush to Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala has increased amid the summer holidays with an increase of Sarvadarshans.
Due to this, common devotees have to wait for 36 hours to have darshan of Srivara.
TTD has already cancelled the VIP break darshans and giving high priority to common devotees.
