  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Devotees rush to Tirumala spikes,to take 36 hours for darshan

Devotees rush to Tirumala spikes,to take 36 hours for darshan
x

Devotees rush to Tirumala spikes,to take 36 hours for darshan

Highlights

The devotees rush to Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala has increased amid the summer holidays with an increase of Sarvadarshans.

The devotees rush to Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala has increased amid the summer holidays with an increase of Sarvadarshans.

Due to this, common devotees have to wait for 36 hours to have darshan of Srivara.

TTD has already cancelled the VIP break darshans and giving high priority to common devotees.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X