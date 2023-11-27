Devotees take holy bath to mark Karthika Pournami

Vijayawada: Thousands of devotees took holy baths at Manginapudi beach near Machilipatnam and other beaches of Krishna district on Sunday to mark the Karthika Pournami.

The Krishna district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees near the beach and changing rooms were arranged for women and medical camps were also set up.

108 vehicles were also kept ready. The district administration took measures to supply drinking water. Sanitation was improved and measures were taken to prevent mishaps.

Several hundred police personnel were drafted to keep vigil near the beach and to regulate the traffic. As the APSRTC arranged special buses from Machilipatnam to Manginapudi beach and service autos facility were available, a large number of devotees including children visited the Manginapudi beach and took holy dip.

Special pujas and other rituals were also performed near the beach and fisheries department has kept ready expert swimmers to rescue people in case of drowning as enthusiastic youth may go deep into the sea waters.

Krishna district police regulated the traffic to avoid problems. AP Transco arranged lighting in the night for the convenience of devotees. Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Transco, police, RWS and other government departments worked in coordination to provide amenities to the devotees taking bath. Similarly, the devotees took bath in the small beaches located in Koduru, Nagayalanka and other mandals also. The devotees will continue the holy bath on Monday also.