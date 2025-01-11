Devotees throng temples to celebrate Vaikunta Ekadasi

Ongole: The Hindu devotees in the erstwhile Prakasam district joined the serpentine queues from the early morning, to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and his incarnations through ‘Uttara Dwaram’

at various temples celebrating the Mukkoti Ekadasi on Friday.

While the Gangireddulu performers were visiting every household with their decorated bulls and seeking gifts from the patrons, the devotees formed queues at the temples.

The management of Srigiri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Chennakesava Swamy temple, Kasi Viweswara Swamy temple and Rajarajeswara Swamy temple in Ongole, Vaikunthapuram Venkateswara Swamy temple at Chirala, Chennakesava Swamy temple in Markapuram, Venugopala Swamy temple and Sitaramachandra Swamy temple, Sri Harihara Kshetram in Chimakurthy and others made necessary arrangements for the devotees for a safe and peaceful darshan of the Almighty. The police department made sure no untoward incidents occurred in the temples in the district.