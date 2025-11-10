Devotion marks Karthikamasa celebrations

Vijayawada: The Karthikamasam celebrations in Vijayawada Rural, G Konduru, Mylavaram, Gannavaram, Agiripalli, and other mandals in the NTR, Krishna, and Eluru districts were marked by a spirit of devotion and community harmony on Sunday. A large number of people participated in grand spiritual events, as well as in Vana Bhojanalu, which took place at Kottur Tadepalli, Nunna, Adavi Nekkalam, Surampalli, Velagapudi, and other villages.

A series of spiritual programmes held across several villages highlighted the enduring faith of devotees and the cultural richness of Karthikamasa celebrations, characterised by devotion, discipline, and collective participation. Various professionals, associations, and families took part in the Karthika Vana Bhojanalu, which took place in mango gardens in multiple villages near Vijayawada.

At Kottur Tadepalli, Karthikamasa special pujas were performed with great fervour under the auspices of the Eeda Vedadri Engineers (EVE) organisation. The rituals began with Abhishekam to 365 Shiva Lingas, accompanied by Ganga Parvati and Sri Bhudevi Sametha Venkateswara Swamy Divya Kalyanam, amidst sacred Vedic chants in the serene mango orchard beside the Polavaram Right Main Canal.

Vedic scholars, led by Vaikhanasa Agama Pravara Jyotishyaparasara Sriman Peddapudi Raghuramacharyulu, conducted the elaborate rituals. The EVE Chairman Eeda Vedadri and his wife commenced the proceedings by anointing the Shiva Lingas with palm oil. More than 60 couples observed fasts and participated in the worship with devotion.

The divine festival of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, along with Sri Bhudevi, was performed with grandeur, followed by Neerajana Mantra Pushpa Mahadashirvachana programmes. Vedic scholars explained to devotees the significance of the Karthika month and the merits of observing sacred fasts. The event concluded with a Vana Samaradhana (community meal), attended by devotees from various walks of life.

K Tadepalli Sarpanch Vuyyuru Gopala Rao, PACS President Dhulipalla Ramesh, and Gollapudi Agriculture Market Committee Director Eeda Ramakrishna were among those who took part in the event.

Meanwhile, at Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Swamy Devasthanam, popularly known as China Kanchi in Nunna near Vijayawada, the Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vratas were conducted with equal grandeur, marking the 13th consecutive year of the sacred rituals.

More than 600 devotees from Vijayawada, nearby villages, and other regions took part in the Vratas under the guidance of Acharya Brahma Guntur Lakshminarayana Somayajulu. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Vedic School retired teacher Jonnavithula Venkata Rama Sharma narrated the story and explained the spiritual significance of the Satyanarayana Vrata, inspiring the participants.

Following the rituals, a grand Karthika Vana Samaradhana was organised, during which around 3,000 devotees were served Prasadam. The event radiated devotion, unity, and communal harmony as devotees participated earnestly in the sacred observances.

On the other hand, families and visitors thronged Bhavani Island at Bhavanipuram, besides popular weekend destinations such as Undavalli, Kondapalli Fort, and other scenic spots around Vijayawada, spending the Sunday amid festive cheer and leisure.