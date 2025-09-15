Devpt possible only if we stay united: MLA Arani

Tirupati: Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu said that the Balija community can move forward on the path of development only if they stand united. He participated as chief guest in the Balija Sena State-level meeting held here on Sunday. 600 members from across Andhra Pradesh attended.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that unity and cooperation among Balija’s were essential for their overall development.

He expressed happiness that in the 2024 Assembly elections, Balija’s stood together and gave him a record majority, enabling his victory as a Jana Sena MLA from Tirupati.

He called upon the state-level Balija Sena committees in every district to extend both financial and social support to the community members.

Andhra Pradesh State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Chairman, Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad said that Balijas have always been a source of strength for the Jana Sena Party.

As part of occasion, umbrellas bearing the Balija Sena logo were distributed to members. Balija Sena State President Arcot Krishna Prasad, State General Secretary Bellamkonda Suresh, Vice Presidents Rayani Ramesh and Mastan Royal were present.