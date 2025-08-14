DGCA team inspects proposed remote pilot training facility

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University’s plan to launch a certified drone training facility moved a step closer to reality as a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out a two-day inspection of the proposed Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO).

The inspection, held on August 12 and 13, was aimed at evaluating the university’s preparedness to meet DGCA’s stringent norms for operating an RPTO.

The visiting officials examined both the technical and academic aspects of the centre, from simulator software to practice grounds and classroom infrastructure.

The DGCA delegation included Deputy Directors (Operations) Kunz Lata and Chetal Singh, Assistant Director (Airworthiness, Drone Directorate) Pranav Chitte, and Aerospace Private Limited Director Anjali. Over the course of the visit, the team meticulously verified safety measures, compliance with operational protocols, and the condition of drones and associated equipment.

Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu personally reviewed the drone operations during the inspection, while Mechanical Engineering Coordinator Prof Dharma Reddy, University Engineer Tandava Krishna, and RUSA CEO Vamsi Krishna Rayala were present to brief the officials on infrastructure and resources.

Vice=Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao linked the initiative to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of setting up Technology Learning Centres of Excellence in frontier areas such as drones, space technology, quantum computing, virtual production, and semiconductors at the university.

As part of the assessment, DGCA officials scrutinised instructor credentials, training records, maintenance logs, and safety protocols. The curriculum was also reviewed to ensure it matched national training standards. Officials stressed that RPTOs are essential for producing skilled drone pilots capable of operating responsibly and in compliance with the law, particularly as India’s drone sector continues its rapid expansion.