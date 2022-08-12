DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy reviews security arrangements at Indira Gandhi Stadium for I-Day

Vijayawada (NTR District): Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy along with Additional Director General (Law and Order) Ravisankar Ayyanar, Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata and other senior police personnel visited Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Thursday to review security arrangements in view of the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The DGP instructed the police personnel to make foolproof security arrangements keeping in view the attendance of very important persons in the Independence Day celebrations.

He said that there should be better coordination among various departments concerned to avoid any inconveniences. He observed the march past and made some suggestions.