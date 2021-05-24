 Top
Dhanvantari Homam performed at Simhachalam

Priests performing Dhanvantari homam at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Monday
Highlights

Digital viewing for devotees was facilitated by temple channel ‘Simhadri Swamy’

Visakhapatnam: Offering prayers for public health, Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam performed 'Dhanvantari', 'Swati Nakshtra' Homam' and 'Sudarshana' Homams here at on Monday.

The rituals were attended by Devasthanam chairperson P Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju and Executive Officer MV Suryakala.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju said the Homams were carried out for the health of the people, especially in times of the pandemic.

Sthanaacharya TP Raja Gopal explained that Dhanvantari, an avatar of Vishnu, is a God of medicine and offering prayers to the Lord will help people get rid of all the diseases.

The temple authorities facilitated a digital viewing of the rituals through the temple channel 'Simhadri Swamy'.

