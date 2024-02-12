Dharma Prachara Mahotsav of Sri Varaha Lakshminarasimha Swamy organised on Simhachalam

The Dharma Prachara Mahotsav of Sri Varaha Lakshminarasimhaswamy was organized by the endowment Charity Department in Simhachalam. The event took place as part of the Dharma Prachar Mahotsavam in Tadepalligudem. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Devadaya Charity Department, Kottu Satyanarayana, led the organization of the event.

During the event, Swami Varlu and Ammavarlu appeared as Kalyanamurti and gave divine darshan to the devotees. The marriage of Swami Varaha Lakshminarasimhaswamy was performed by Vedic scholars from Simhachalam Devasthanam, led by Vedantam Rajagopala Chakravarty, in the same manner as it is performed in the temple.

The divine wedding mahotsava of Sri Varaha Lakshminarasimhaswamy was held in a grand manner and attracted the attention of many devotees. Various dignitaries including Minister Kottu Satyanarayana's wife Mrs. Soudhanikumari, his son Kottu Vishal, youth leader Karri Bhaskara Rao, and Chairman of Balusulamma Gudi Devasthanam, Kottu Anjibabu, were present at the event.

A large number of devotees attended the event and witnessed the marriage. After the ceremony, tirthaprasad brought from the temple and Swami's Kalyanam Talambra were distributed to the devotees.





Delete Edit



