Dharmagna wins Silver at BWF Kampala International

Vijayawada: DharmagnaMandapati, hails from the state, showcased an outstanding performance at the 2025 BWF Kampala International, clinching the silver medal in the men’s singles final.

His remarkable agility, skill, and determination captivated fans and experts, marking a pivotal moment in his rising career and highlighting India’s increasing prominence in the global badminton arena.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandapati expressed that every competition serves as a valuable lesson and an opportunity for growth. He emphasised that winning silver is not only a personal achievement but also a shared aspiration for every young player. He vowed to intensify his efforts in pursuit of Gold in future international events.