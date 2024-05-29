New Delhi: Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan has provided clarity on rumors circulating about his potential entry into the Congress Party.

Rajan expressed his disinterest in entering politics, stating that it is not something he or his family desires. He emphasized this during a recent interview where he discussed his views on Rahul Gandhi and indicated that he has provided suggestions to him. His remarks have sparked speculation about his potential involvement in politics.

"People don't trust me to enter politics. I am an academic. I have no interest in entering politics for the sake of my family, my wife doesn't like it. Instead, I am willing to help in whatever way possible within my capacity. Whether I am in the government or not, I will continue to speak out if I feel that their policies are going astray," Rajan asserted.

Describing Rahul Gandhi, Rajan portrayed him as knowledgeable and courageous, suggesting that he listens to advice. However, he also cautioned against discussing personal matters of those who have lost their parents, hinting at Gandhi's sensitivity in this regard. He stressed the importance of being among the people and not just in politics, particularly highlighting Gandhi's handling of affairs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, Rajan differentiated himself from Gandhi, indicating that he is a different individual. He expressed his readiness to engage in discussions on various issues and stated his commitment to clarity, inviting discussions with anyone who disagrees with him.

The meeting between Rajan and Rahul Gandhi amid the context of India's political landscape holds significance. Rajan's endorsement of the national agenda and religious harmony aligns with the current sentiments of the country. His support for Gandhi has led to speculations of his potential entry into the Congress Party, which has been further fueled by reports suggesting his imminent joining.

Expanding on this speculation, it's worth considering how Rajan's expertise and credibility could bolster the Congress Party's image and policies. His entry could signify a strategic move by the party to strengthen its economic narrative and appeal to a broader spectrum of voters. However, until an official announcement is made, these remain conjectures amidst the evolving dynamics of Indian politics.