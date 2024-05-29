Tirupati: Gangamma temple EO hails activities of Rayalaseema Rangasthali

Tirupati: Tataiahgunta Gan gamma temple EO Mamatha hailed the activities of Rayalaseema Rangasthali (RR) during Tuesday celebrations at the temple after Jathara.

RR members led by its chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy donned mythological characters of Pancha Pandavulu, Sri Krishna and Sri Krishnadevaraya offering prayers to Goddess Tataiahgunta Gangamma on the occasion of the first Tuesday after the conclusion of the week-long Gangamma Jathara.

The Tuesday prayers to Gangamma have significance. They will conclude on the fifth Tuesday.

The women in the city and from surrounding areas offer prayers to the Goddess on this special day. At the temple, the EO met the artistes of RR who portrayed mythological characters and praised them for their commitment in spreading and protecting the age-old tradition.

She said the artists of Rayalaseema Rangasthali were protecting Telugu culture by offering prayers to the Goddess every Tuesday. Temple officials and Rayalaseema Rangasthali members were present.