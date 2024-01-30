  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Dharna held demanding houses for disabled

CPI leaders and disabled persons staging a dharna at RDO office in Badvel on Monday
x

CPI leaders and disabled persons staging a dharna at RDO office in Badvel on Monday

Highlights

Demanding provision of houses for the disabled, CPI district executive member V Veera Sekhar along with the disabled staged a dharna at RDO office here on Monday.

Badvel (Kadapa district): Demanding provision of houses for the disabled, CPI district executive member V Veera Sekhar along with the disabled staged a dharna at RDO office here on Monday.

Veera Sekhar said that there are about 200 disabled persons, who have no home, are the real deserving ones. He demanded the authorities to respond to the problems faced by the disabled and allocate three acres of agricultural land in rural areas. Otherwise, he warned the officials that they will organise large-scale agitation.

CPI district leaders Padige Venkataramana, Peddallapalli Balu and Ravikumar, Disabled Association leaders Rafi, Qadir, Srinu, Subbarayudu and others participated in the dharna.

Badvel RDO Akula Venkataramana responded to their dharna and assured them that houses would be allotted to the eligible.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X