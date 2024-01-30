Dharna held demanding houses for disabled

Badvel (Kadapa district): Demanding provision of houses for the disabled, CPI district executive member V Veera Sekhar along with the disabled staged a dharna at RDO office here on Monday.

Veera Sekhar said that there are about 200 disabled persons, who have no home, are the real deserving ones. He demanded the authorities to respond to the problems faced by the disabled and allocate three acres of agricultural land in rural areas. Otherwise, he warned the officials that they will organise large-scale agitation.

CPI district leaders Padige Venkataramana, Peddallapalli Balu and Ravikumar, Disabled Association leaders Rafi, Qadir, Srinu, Subbarayudu and others participated in the dharna.

Badvel RDO Akula Venkataramana responded to their dharna and assured them that houses would be allotted to the eligible.