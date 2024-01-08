  • Menu
Dhone: Sanitation staff obstructs daily labourers

Dhone: The sanitation staff along with the leaders of Left parties have intercepted the daily wage labourers from attending cleaning works in Dhone on...

Dhone: The sanitation staff along with the leaders of Left parties have intercepted the daily wage labourers from attending cleaning works in Dhone on Sunday. They demanded the government officials to fulfil their demands. If the government fails to do so, they warned of intensifying their protests.

With the sanitation staff on relay hunger strike, garbage has piled up at every corner in the colonies, making the residents to suffer the stench. Some of the residents complained that they were having health problems. They were afraid of spreading viral diseases if garbage is not removed.

AITUC and CITU leaders, Sunkaiah, Lakshmikanth Narayana, Sivaram, Srikanth and others participated.

