Diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause for vision loss

Visakhapatnam: With17 percent of the world’s diabetic population, India is called the ‘Diabetes Capital of the World’. Diabetes is now a major public health concern with reports suggesting that India will have 125 million diabetics by 2045. Among the several end-organ diseases it manifests, it also significantly increases the risk of diabetes-related eye complications, particularly diabetic retinopathy.

Highlighting these points, Consultant Ophthalmologist - Vitreo Retinal Services Dr Vishal Sanjay Jadhav at the GMR Varalakshmi Campus in Visakhapatnam said, “Diabetic retinopathy often progresses silently and without early symptoms. All diabetics should have regular eye examinations to detect changes in the retina, before vision is affected.”

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is one of the leading causes for vision loss worldwide, among adults aged 25 to 74 years of age.