'Dial Your Collector' in Prakasam district from Monday

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector Pravin Kumar on Monday said that the people can call him and register their grievance from 10.30 am to 11am from next Monday.

He said that the people who cannot come to the collectorate to submit their petitions in the Spandana programme, particularly from the western region, can utilise the facility 'Dial Your Collector' by dialling toll-free number 1077.

Pravin Kumar launched the brochures of the 'Dial Your Collector' programme in the Spandana Hall on Monday. He said that they are launching a special programme to help people coming from long distances, particularly during the Covid pandemic situation.

He assured that their pleas will be registered even if they explain it over the phone and the issue will be resolved immediately. He asked the people from the rural areas to make use of the facilty, without taking the risk.

The Collector ordered the district officials to spare specific time to focus on the pleas received in the Spandana programme and advised them to shun negligence.

He said that they received 330 representations in the Spandana programme on Monday and demanded the reasons for time-lapsed petitions still pending in some departments. He said that there are 6 petitions pending in CPDCL, 9 in housing, 3 in DCCB, 5 in mines and geology, 24 with panchayat secretaries, 10 at excise, 10 at Zilla Parishad, 3 in survey and land records, 2 in education are overdue in the district.

He also informed that there are nearly 3,000 applications pending in electricity, 2000 in registrations, 116 in the election department, 67 in police, 64 in industries, 61 in revenue, 43 in education and a few in various departments at MeeSeva.

He ordered the officials to pay attention to the petitions from the public and clear the pending applications immediately.

Joint Collectors J Venkata Murali, TS Chetan, KS Viswanathan, K Krishnaveni, DRO D Tippe Naik, CPO D Venkateswarlu, and other officials also participated in the grievance programme.