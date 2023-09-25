Did Chandrababu commit mistake by working for welfare of AP, asks Bhuvaneswari

Expressing confidence that Chandrababu, who has an impeccable record, will soon come out, she said that he will again start working for the development of the State. "His 45-year-long history is completely linked with the public and his main goal is taking the people forward," she maintained

Jaggampeta (Kakinada district): Observing that the people's affection is a great support to the TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswarai, on Monday stated that her family never craves for people's money.

She on Monday actively took part in the protest demonstration by women and local TDP leaders against the illegal arrest of Mr Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing the agitators, she asked did Chandrababu commit a mistake by working hard for the welfare of the people of the State.

Expressing confidence that Chandrababu, who has an impeccable record, will soon come out, she said that he will again start working for the development of the State. "His 45-year-long history is completely linked with the public and his main goal is taking the people forward," she maintained.

Stating that the TDP chief never committed any mistake in his political life, she said that if two per cent share of Heritage company is sold she will get Rs 400 cr. Where is the need for Chandrababu to resort to swindling Rs 371 cr, she asked. "I am brought up by a great person, the late NT Rama Rao, whom you all know and I have been extending my services through the NTR Trust all through which always takes the initiative during any natural calamity," Bhuvaneswari said. Over 2,000 orphan students are being extended free education through the NTR Trust and this is the kind of service that the late NT Rama Rao taught us, she said.

Chandrababu always thinks about people and he built the HiTech City which was once a rocky area looking deserted, she said. Now lakhs of people are working in the same area in Hyderabad city and the State Government is getting a lot of revenue from this IT sector, she noted.

He is a leader who creates assets, Bhuvaneswari said and regretted that such a leader is not sent to jail. Recalling that great personalities like Subhash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi and Alluri Seetharama Raju were sent to jail by the then British rule, Bhuvaneswari said that now Chandrababu is sent to jail in this Government.

Pointing out that those who have taken training at the Skill Development Centres are earning lakhs of rupees per month, she asked whether Mr Chandrababu did a mistake to work for the transformation of the youth. "When the IT employees were coming from Hyderabad to Rajamahedravaram to express solidarity with our family, the State police harassed them and even grabbed their mobile phones from them. I strongly condemn this" she said.

Asking whether passport and visa are needed for anyone to come from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, she said that the people have every right to move to any corner of the country. Women who never came out of their homes now came onto the roads in support of Chandrababu, she added.

She and other family members performed special poojas to Lord Satyanarayana Swamy at Annavaram.



