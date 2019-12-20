Differently abled kids showcase their talent: Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain

Visakhapatnam: A host of interesting games and activities marked the Annual Sports Day at Sankalp, a special education and advisory centre for children with special needs, here on Thursday.

Flag officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain attended as chief guest of the event which commenced with the traditional lighting of 'Torch' followed by yoga and an energetic drill display by the students.

Several games formed as part of the event that showcased the abilities and various skills of the students. Games like fishing out balls from a water pool, bursting of balloons, picking vegetables and slow walking were held for pre-primary and care group students.

Go shopping and dressing-up as a tribal, among others were organised for the rest of the students.Relay race and buddy race wherein the students helped their wheelchair-bound friends to win the race were some of the highlights of the event.

In addition, games for parents, teachers and support staff were also organised. President, Naval Wives Welfare Association, (Eastern Region) Devina Jain graced the occasion.