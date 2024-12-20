DIG calls for dynamic checks to curb ganja transporation

Anakapalli : Visakhapatnam range DIG Gopinath Jatti instructed the police officials to build awareness about cybercrimes and road safety among the public.

Paying a surprise visit to Parawada police station here on Thursday, he said that the POCSO and SC/ST cases should be accelerated.

The DIG underlined the need to conduct dynamic checks to bring down ganja transportation.

About preventing industrial accidents, the DIG stated to stay alert and respond immediately in case of any contingency.

Later, visiting a training programme on the prevention of industrial accidents, Gopinath Jatti told the trainees to stay focused on the content taught during the training and implement the measures in case of any emergency requirement in industries.

The DIG was accompanied to the programme by superintendent of police, Anakapalli, Tuhin Sinha.

Underlining the need to increase CCTV surveillance in the district, the DIG called for increased awareness about the surveillance among commercial unit operators. Parawada DSP K V Satyanarayana, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories G V V S Narayana, CI R Mallikarjuna Rao, among others, were present.