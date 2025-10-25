Digital arrest a tactic used by cybercriminals: SP

Bapatla: Aspart of the National Cyber Crime Security Awareness Campaign, Bapatla District Superintendent of Police B Umamaheswar conducted an extensive awareness programme on cybercrimes at Bapatla Women’s Engineering College (BWEC) on Friday. Addressing over 300 students through a PowerPoint presentation, SP Umamaheswar emphasised the importance of cyber awareness from the student stage itself. He highlighted that criminals have shifted from traditional to technological crimes, exploiting the widespread use of mobile phones in daily life. The SP introduced three golden rules to avoid falling victim to cybercriminals: think before you click, be cautious before sharing, and safeguard your personal information carefully. He clarified that ‘digital arrest’ has no legal basis and is merely a fictional tactic used by criminals to intimidate people.

SP Umamaheswar warned students against loan apps and betting apps, which have driven victims to attempt suicide after extracting personal information. He stressed that genuine companies pay salaries but never demand money for jobs. Victims should immediately call 1930 when cybercrime occurs. As part of the programme, the participating students pledged to maintain cyber awareness. The Bapatla Police Department distributed certificates to all participants. The BWEC President, M Srinivasa Rao, the Principal Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Bapatla DSP Ramanjaneulu, and other police officials attended the event.