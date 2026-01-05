Revenue Services Assn elects new body

Tirupati: The Tirupati district unit of the AP Revenue Services Association (APRSA) unanimously elected its new executive body for the 2025–2028 term at elections held at the Tirupati Collectorate on Sunday.

S Sivaprasad, Tahsildar at the Collectorate, was elected as the district president. C Jeevan Kumar was chosen as associate president, while R Jayanth, M Anwar Basha, P Azamathulla Khan and S Lavanya were elected as vice-presidents.

P Gopinath was elected as secretary, Yashwanth Kumar as organising secretary, and TC Raghuvarma as sports and cultural secretary.

In addition, five joint secretaries and seven executive members were also elected unanimously.

Following the announcement of results, the newly elected executive body took oath at the Collectorate on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, newly elected president Sivaprasad said the association’s primary focus would be on resolving issues faced by revenue employees, safeguarding service rules, and achieving constructive outcomes through positive dialogue with the government.