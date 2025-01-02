  • Menu
Digital kiosk inaugurated in Tirumala

Digital kiosk inaugurated in Tirumala
TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inaugurating Kiosk set up at Matrushri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex in Tirumala on Wednesday

Highlights

TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inaugurated a Kiosk set up at Matrushri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex in Tirumala on Wednesday, to donate to TTD-run SV Anna Prasadam Trust.

Tirumala : TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inaugurated a Kiosk set up at Matrushri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex in Tirumala on Wednesday, to donate to TTD-run SV Anna Prasadam Trust. Union Bank of India has donated this machine to TTD. Through these Kiosks, devotees can easily donate by scanning the QR code and do the payment in UPI Mode. Deputy EO Rajendra, IT DGM B Venkateswara Naidu, Union Bank of India Tirupati Regional Head G Ram Prasad, Deputy Regional Head V Brahmaiah, TTD officials and bank staff were present.

