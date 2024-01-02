Digital library launched at Adani Krishnapatnam port

Nellore: Adani Krishnapatnam Port CEO GJ Rao inaugurated a digital library in the admin building of Adani Krishnapatnam Port here on Monday and digital payment machines at the west gate for the safety of the drivers. He also inaugurated a bridge at South Port of Krishnapatnam Port.

He said that in today's modern world, it is very useful to know quickly through digital means of gathering knowledge. He further stated that the construction of the bridge will be very useful without any disruption to traffic. After inaugurating an office at west gate for organising road safety and safety awareness programmes for truck drivers continuously, the CEO said that everyone should work hard for the environment protection and safety of the plants at the office.

COO Sanjay Kotha Rajan Babu, admin head Ganesh Sharma, corporate affairs head Venugopal, finance head Gudivada Srikanth, Mrityunjay Ram, IT head Jayalal, security DGM Manohar Babu, HODs, employees of various departments participated.