Dinakar assures measures to tackle crisis in aqua sector

Bhimavaram: Lanka Dinakar, Chairman of the 20-Point Programme, said that he will report to the government on suitable measures to effectively counter the US sanctions as West Godavari district is the largest shrimp farming district.

He coordinated with District Collector Chadalawada Nagarani to review the progress of Centrally-sponsored schemes, projects’ implementation and infrastructure related issues in West Godavari district at the Collectorate here on Thursday. Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu, MLC Vanka Ravindranath and officials of various departments attended the review.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government’s goal will be achieved only when the beneficiaries are fully satisfied with government schemes. He said that the review was successfully conducted on the activities being carried out as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s goal of Swarna Andhra 2047.

The review discussed the current implementation of the Employment Guarantee Scheme, the utilisation of material components and irregularities that occurred between 2019-24, the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, which is being run by the government with the aim of providing safe drinking water to every household in every village in the district, the results achieved with the utilisation of funds provided by the Central government under the AMRUT scheme, the implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes such as Gramin Sadak Yojana, Lakhpati Didi, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PM Suryagarh, Kusum, PM Awas Yojana, TIDCO Gruhalu, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, as well as the challenges faced by the aqua sector and the progress achieved in the sector.

Under the leadership and guidance of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, a decision has been taken to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission with a revised DPR with the necessary overhead tanks, filters and pipelines with the aim of providing safe drinking water through taps to all the mandals of the district through long-term water resources. The officials have been instructed to prepare a clear plan for the district so that resources are utilised efficiently, rather than the chaotic policies of the last 5 years of YSRCP rule.

Due to administrative negligence between 2019-24, out of the 21,424 TIDCO houses allotted to the beneficiaries in the district, only 7,808 houses were provided to the beneficiaries. The remaining 12,976 houses were not completed with full infrastructure facilities. And although it seems that almost 90% of the expenditure on infrastructure facilities has been spent, almost 13,000 beneficiaries are facing difficulties.

Bhimavaram RDO K Praveen Kumar Reddy, CPO K Srinivasa Rao, Joint Director of Agriculture Department Venkateswara Rao, DWMA PD Dr K CH Apparao, DRDA PD MSS Venugopal, District Industries Corporation General Manager Mangapathi Rao, DPO Arunashree, DSO S Saroja, Fisheries Department Officer RVS Prasad and district officials from various departments participated.