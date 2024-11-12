Dinakar lauds State Budget 2024-25

Vijayawada: The 20-Points Programme Implementation Committee chairman Lanka Dinakar has praised the State Budget 2024-25 presented in the Legislative Assembly on Monday stating that the budget has given priority to both development and welfare.

He said the Budget reflects the aspirations of the Swarnandhra Vision-2047 of AP government and Viksit Bharat of NDA government.

In a press release, Dinakar pointed out that the government has made adequate allocations for medical and health, education, projects, laying of roads, irrigation, Panchayat Raj and skill development. He hoped the State will get matching grants from the Central government.

He said the government has allocated 23 per cent for the welfare and development of SC, ST and other weaker sections and it is aimed to integrate these sections into Swarnandhra Pradesh.

He also mentioned that the government has given utmost priority to agriculture and allied sectors.