Dinakar leads Chhattisgarh study tour on Central schemes

Raipur/Amaravati: Chairman of the 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee Lanka Dinakar led a study tour to Chhattisgarh on Thursday to review the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, flagship programmes of the Central Government and progress made towards achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

As part of the visit, a high-level meeting was held with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat.” The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and partnership between Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the media, Dinakar said the tour offered valuable insights into the effective implementation of Union Government flagship schemes and SDG-linked programmes in Chhattisgarh. He thanked Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, 20-Point Programme Implementation Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Rajya NITI Aayog Member Secretary Ashiskumar Bhatt, Director of Economics and Statistics Rokitma Yadav, and other officials for their support and cooperation.

Dr Nitu Gardiya of Rajya NITI Aayog outlined Chhattisgarh Vision 2047, while Dinakar explained Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, targeting a 15 per cent growth rate and a USD 2.40 trillion GSDP. Later, Dinakar met the Chief Minister at Naya Raipur Secretariat and visited the Tribal Museum.