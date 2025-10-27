  • Menu
Diploma exams postponed

Guntur: In view of the cyclone effect, and as per the instructions of the Director of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, the Diploma Supplementary Examinations of C-16 and C-20 Schemes, scheduled to be held on 27-10-2025 and 28-10-2025, have been postponed.

The revised schedule for the postponed examinations will be announced shortly. DTE, AP released an official statement to this effect.

All the principals of government and private polytechnics in the state are requested to inform the students accordingly. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website of SBTET, Andhra Pradesh for further updates.

