Director Vamsi visits collapsed ‘Movie Tree’

Rajamahendravaram: Famous film director and writer Vamsi said the ‘Movie Tree’ has brought name and fame to Kumaradevam village.

Vamsi got emotional after seeing the collapsed ‘Movie Tree’ at Kumaradevam.

He said that I used to take at least one shot near this famous tree in all the movies and many movies shot near this tree were hit.

“I am happy to know that voluntary organisations and the government administration are thinking of re-sprouting this tree which has lived for 155 years,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district collector P Prasanthi inspected the fallen movie tree in the Kumaradevam village on Wednesday. She said restoration measures would be taken to re-sprout it. She said that the cooperation of the Rotary Club is being taken for this.

