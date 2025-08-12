Discipline key for success

Guntur: Chairman of Chalapathi Group of Institutions YV Anjaneyulu said that it is important to develop proper technical and coding skills among the students. He emphasised the need for students to have dedication, discipline and determination to achieve success.

He addressed the B Tech first year students induction programme held at Chalapathi Institute of Technology at Mothadaka of Guntur district on Monday.

Director-IAS Academy & Institution Builder, Mandagondi VL Narasimham Naresh, urged the students to focus on aspects such as communication skills & programming skills for getting employment after studies. Chairman & founder, Atoms Group of Companies Ayyappa Siginam, the college principal Dr K Naga Srinivasa Rao, exams dean Dr VV Subba Rao were among those who participated.