"Disha Act should start from me:" TDP MLA Adireddy Bhavani

Adireddy Bhavani, a TDP female MLA got emotional in the assembly on Tuesday and questioned about his right to speak on liquor policy in the house. She finds fault on the speaker's comments on her in the house yesterday while she was speaking on liquor. Bhavani alleged that she was abused in social media with distorted facts.

Speaking in the house on Tuesday, she demanded strict action to be taken against the accused who are spreading false propaganda. MLA Bhavani asked the Home Minister to take appropriate action against the accused. "As an assembly witness, I want the government to start the Disha law from me by punishing culprits for posting abusive comments on social media," Bhavani said.

The YCP leader and the Home Minister responded to TDP MLA's query and assured that appropriate action would be taken against the culprits.