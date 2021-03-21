Disha police team gets new vehicles in Prakasam

Ongole: Women in emergencies and distress can call Dial 100 or 112 or 181 or use Disha SOS app to receive help from the police, said the Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal.

He said that the Disha women police force is formed for the security and empowerment of women in the State for the first time in the country. He flagged off the two-wheelers, vans and investigation vehicle sanctioned for the Prakasam district Disha team at the RTC Bus Stand centre in Ongole on Sunday.

On International Women's Day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP Gautam Sawang launched Women Help Desks in all police stations across the State and sanctioned two-wheelers for the women officers to reach the women who call for help in no time and provide assistance. The SP said that by giving top priority to women's safety and making Disha police stations more efficient, the government has provided 50 Disha two-wheeler vehicles and 2 Force Toofan vans to carryout visible policing in the district.

He said that a special Disha Mahila police station has been set up in the district to curb crimes against women and the Disha investigation team has specially sanctioned an investigation vehicle to reach the spot soon along with the equipment required for the investigation.

Siddharth added that the vehicles will be used to prevent crimes against women, to protect women, to catch eve-teasers, and to protect college students.

He said that these vehicles would be used by the staff to patrol the town day and night and reach the spot in moments when needed and these vehicles would help the women police personnel to stand guard for the women.

He said that the women can reach the police by Dial 100 or emergency numbers 112, 181 or by using Disha SOS app to provide information to the police and receive immediate help from them.

"We are already educating the public, women and students across the district about the Disha Act and how harshly it punishes the people committing atrocities on women", the SP added.

After launching the new police vehicles by the district SP Siddharth Kaushal, the fleet of vehicles rallied in the town from RTC Bus Station, covering Addanki Bus Stand Centre, South Bypass Road, Church Centre, Court Centre, VIP Road and District Police Office.

OSD K Chowdeswari, Disha DSP Dhanunjayudu, Ongole DSP KVVNV Prasad, SB-1 Inspector V Suryanarayana, Command Control Inspector R Rambabu, Ongole Town CIs, RIs, SIs, women police personnel and other staff also participated in this programme.